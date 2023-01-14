100 WVIA Way
Antiques Roadshow

Santa Fe’s Museum Hill, Hour 1

Season 27 Episode 4 | 52m 26s

Visit the “Land of Enchantment” on the hunt for hidden treasures in Santa Fe, like a 1929 New York Yankees partial team-signed ball, a New Mexico mining league trophy & photos and a Plains Indian child's beaded shirt. One is up to $200,000!

Aired: 01/22/23 | Expires: 02/23/23
Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, Hour 2
Get wowed by treasures at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, like one valued at up to $125,000!
Episode: S28 E14 | 52:25
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, Hour 1
Head to Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron, OH for treasures and a find up to $375,000!
Episode: S28 E13 | 52:24
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
North Carolina Museum of Art, Hour 3
Wrap up ROADSHOW's final hour in Raleigh, NC with an appraisal worth up to 120,000!
Episode: S28 E12 | 52:25
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
North Carolina Museum of Art, Hour 2
View ravishing Raleigh finds at the North Carolina Museum of Art. One is up to $100,000!
Episode: S28 E11 | 52:25
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
North Carolina Museum of Art, Hour 1
ROADSHOW heads to Raleigh in search of treasures at the North Carolina Museum of Art!
Episode: S28 E10 | 52:24
Watch 52:30
Antiques Roadshow
LSU Rural Life Museum, Hour 3
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW visits Louisiana for fascinating finds. One is appraised at $138,000!
Episode: S28 E9 | 52:30
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
LSU Rural Life Museum, Hour 2
Head to Louisiana’s capital for captivating appraisals, including a find up to $110,000!
Episode: S28 E8 | 52:26
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
LSU Rural Life Museum, Hour 1
Head to historic Baton Rouge for incredible Louisiana treasures and a top $100,000 find!
Episode: S28 E7 | 52:25
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Old Sturbridge Village, Hour 3
View show-stopping appraisals from Old Sturbridge Village, like one $150,000 find!
Episode: S28 E6 | 52:26
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Old Sturbridge Village, Hour 2
Old Sturbridge Village brings in new remarkable finds. One is $100,000 to $125,000!
Episode: S28 E5 | 52:25