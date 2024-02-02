Flea to Be You and Me/Kiss and Tell

Pal is itching like crazy and the culprit is Pepe, an Italian circus flea. Pepe enthralls Kate, Pal, and Amigo with the story of his heartbreaking separation from brother Sale! / Emily returns from her summer in Paris with the amazing news that she's been kissed... by a boy! Now D.W. wants a kiss so that she can be a princess too. But where can she find her Prince Charming?