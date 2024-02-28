The Pageant Pickle/Some Assembly Required

School is almost out and Arthur can hardly wait for those lazy summer days by Muffy's pool. Nothing could ruin such a happy time of year...except maybe-D.W.'s Spring Pageant! / D.W. can't wait to test out her new play set! But while it's being built she'll have to settle for the box. With the help of Bud and Emily, D.W. realizes her imagination is way better than any toy!