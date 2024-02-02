Flippity Francine/Muffy Takes the Wheel

When Muffy posts a goofy video of Francine on the Muffington Post, Francine worries she will become the laughing stock of the entire school. Can Francine regain her dignity? / It's the 1st Annual Lakewood Derby and Muffy's revved up! But when she enlists her dad to help her make the winning car, he completely takes over. Can Muffy hit the brakes on this runaway project?