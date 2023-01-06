100 WVIA Way
Ask This Old House

E12 | Neighbors Helping Neighbors | Ask This Old House

Season 21 Episode 12 | 23m 42s

In a special episode of Ask This Old House, the team partner with Rebuilding Together Boston. First, the team learn about the program and the home they will be working on. Then, the crew reach out to the Ask This Old House extended family to gather volunteers to aid with each project. With everyone's help, the crew repair a deck, construct a patio, and install landscape lighting and new plantings.

Aired: 01/25/23 | Expires: 02/09/23
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E16 | Wildfire Mitigation | Ask This Old House
Jenn learns about firescaping; Tom fire hardens a home; Richard learns about goat weeding.
Episode: S22 E16 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E15 | Invasive Plants, Bidet Toilet | Ask This Old House
Lee removes invasive plants; Mark discusses chimney caps; Richard installs a bidet toilet.
Episode: S22 E15 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E14 | Paint Wood Paneling, Play Kitchen | Ask This Old House
Mauro paints wood paneling; Lee shears shrubs; Nathan builds a daycare mud kitchen.
Episode: S22 E14 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E13 | Lathe Turned Segmented Bowl | Ask This Old House
Heath labels a circuit breaker; Tom shares his hobby of lathe turning and turns a bowl.
Episode: S22 E13 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E12 | Hot Water, DiResta Leather Tote | Ask This Old House
Richard troubleshoots a shower with no hot water; Jimmy DiResta makes a leather tote bag.
Episode: S22 E12 | 23:42