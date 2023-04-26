E21 | Full Sun Garden, Floor Patch | Ask This Old House

Extras
Lee installs shade-tolerant sod; Ross discusses heat pumps; Kevin builds a side table.
Nathan installs a shade sail; Mark repairs a walkway; Celebrating Atlanta landscapers.
America’s most trusted home improvement team hits the road again
In Season 14, Ask This Old House crew is hitting the road
In this episode, we help two homeowners with disabilities make their homes more accessible
Tom Silva & Kevin O'Connor help Boston Marathon bombing victim Karen Rand.
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look back at some of their best moments.
To celebrate 300 episodes, the guys look at some goofy moments from the past 12 years.
Mauro paints a dark room; Mark and Richard discuss wet basements; Tom builds a bat house.
Jenn improves a garden with a new shade pattern; Richard gives a tour his new HVAC center.
Jenn and Nathan install a rain barrel; Mark installs a drain; the team shares new tools.
Richard installs radiant heating; Nathan talks cable railings; Jenn reviews the USDA map.
Jenn learns about firescaping; Tom fire hardens a home; Richard learns about goat weeding.
Lee removes invasive plants; Mark discusses chimney caps; Richard installs a bidet toilet.
Mauro paints wood paneling; Lee shears shrubs; Nathan builds a daycare mud kitchen.
Heath labels a circuit breaker; Tom shares his hobby of lathe turning and turns a bowl.