Beowulf

Episode 4

Season 1 Episode 4 | 44m 46s

It’s the day of the Gathering. The fate of the Shieldlands is only moments away, but having lost some of her closest allies, Rheda's chances of becoming leader of these great realms and thus preventing civil war looks bleak and her worries escalate.

Aired: 01/31/24
Watch 42:37
Beowulf
Episode 8
Herot happily readies itself for Slean and Kela's wedding celebrations.
Episode: S1 E8 | 42:37
Watch 42:39
Beowulf
Episode 12
Rheda returns to Herot alone, with news of betrayal and a pending attack.
Episode: S1 E12 | 42:39
Watch 44:27
Beowulf
Episode 10
With the Shieldlands under threat, Huskarla patrol the forests looking for the enemy.
Episode: S1 E10 | 44:27
Watch 42:07
Beowulf
Episode 9
Abrecan faces a choice--accept Rheda's rule, or stand against her and declare war.
Episode: S1 E9 | 42:07
Watch 42:35
Beowulf
Episode 13
The people of Herot prepare for the battle of all battles with Beowulf at the helm.
Episode: S1 E13 | 42:35
Watch 42:15
Beowulf
Episode 11
Beowulf grapples with Elvina's secret and the fact that he has fallen in love with her.
Episode: S1 E11 | 42:15
Watch 44:32
Beowulf
Episode 1
Heroic Beowulf seeks to protect his hometown of Herot from a killer, be it human or beast.
Episode: S1 E1 | 44:32
Watch 40:27
Beowulf
Episode 7
Marauders draw closer to Herot and release their Barghest wolves to terrorize the town.
Episode: S1 E7 | 40:27
Watch 45:19
Beowulf
Episode 5
Without Roth to guide them to Mere, the dangers the group faces are far from over.
Episode: S1 E5 | 45:19
Watch 44:36
Beowulf
Episode 3
Rheda's bid for leadership needs the missing Scorann's vote. Is this a coincidence?
Episode: S1 E3 | 44:36
