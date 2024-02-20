100 WVIA Way
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross

Covered Bridge

Season 40 Episode 4029 | 26m 33s

Bob Ross paints a country covered-bridge without disturbing the lovely forest background. A painting you won't want to miss!

Aired: 08/11/23 | Expires: 04/23/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:26
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Night Light
Bob Ross paints a stormy coastline.
Episode: S40 E4032 | 26:26
Watch 27:21
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Mountain Glory
Bob Ross paints an all-in-one beautiful landscape scene.
Episode: S40 E4033 | 27:21
Watch 27:00
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Hidden Stream
A real Bob Ross painting favorite that pleases the eye.
Episode: S40 E4034 | 27:00
Watch 27:06
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Dark Waterfall
Watch Bob Ross create a wonderful little waterfall in the middle of an autumn forest.
Episode: S40 E4031 | 27:06
Watch 26:34
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Midnight Breaker
A dramatic Bob Ross seascape, painted masterfully by Nicholas Hankins today.
Episode: S40 E4030 | 26:34
Watch 26:52
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Blue River
Bob Ross shows us how to create crimson-y magic in today’s riverside landscape.
Episode: S40 E4001 | 26:52
Watch 28:02
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Majestic Pine
Bob Ross paints a golden field of sparse pines and other greenery..
Episode: S40 E4002 | 28:02
Watch 27:55
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Mountain at Sunset
Bob Ross demonstrates how to create a beautiful brown mountain scene.
Episode: S40 E4004 | 27:55
Watch 28:00
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Winter Mountain
Bob Ross captures the mood of a cold winter’s day.
Episode: S40 E4003 | 28:00
Watch 26:33
The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross
Misty Mountain Morning
Nicholas Hankins paints a sleepy, slow moving mountain river; a real Bob Ross classic!
Episode: S40 E4005 | 26:33
