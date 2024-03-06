100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS Books

Author Talk with Lisa Selin Davis

Season 2024 Episode 4 | 48m 26s

In "Housewife: Why Women Still Do It All and What To Do Instead", Lisa tackles the “myth” of the divide between breadwinners and homemakers. Examining working-women throughout history, Lisa provides the roadmap for women to be empowered to choose the best path for themselves as they navigate balance in modern-day society.

Aired: 03/05/24
Extras
Watch 1:14:25
PBS Books
Extended Readers Club | Allison Pataki
Watch the extended interview of "Finding Margaret Fuller" author Allison Pataki.
Clip: S2024 | 1:14:25
Watch 42:01
PBS Books
Readers Club | Allison Pataki
Our hosts are joined by Allison Pataki to discuss her novel "Finding Margaret Fuller".
Special: 42:01
Watch 32:28
PBS Books
Author Talk with ReShonda Tate
Bestselling author ReShonda Tate discusses her new novel "The Queen of Sugar Hill".
Episode: S2024 E6 | 32:28
Watch 13:39
PBS Books
Author Talk with Tracy Subisak
PBS Books chats with author and illustrator Tracy Subisak about her book "Sorry, Snail".
Episode: S2024 E5 | 13:39
Watch 42:49
PBS Books
Readers Club | Henry Louis Gates Jr.
Our hosts discuss the work of author, scholar, and filmmaker Henry Louis Gates Jr.
Special: 42:49
Watch 42:18
PBS Books
Author Talk with Cheryl Wills
PBS Books sits down with author and journalist Cheryl Wills to discuss her new book.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 42:18
Watch 49:15
PBS Books
Filmmaker Talk with Julianna Brannum - The American Buffalo
PBS Books hosts a conversation with award-winning filmmaker Julianna Brannum.
Episode: S2023 E18 | 49:15
Watch 51:45
PBS Books
Filmmaker Talk with Jennifer Johns and Arigon Starr
Sit down with indigenous filmmaker Jennifer Johns and musician/artist Arigon Starr.
Episode: S2023 E19 | 51:45
Watch 54:32
PBS Books
Author Talk with Ben Goldfarb
PBS Books talks with Award-winning Journalist and Author Ben Goldfarb.
Episode: S2023 E20 | 54:32
Watch 43:36
PBS Books
Author Talk Cynthia Leitich Smith
PBS Books sits down with author Cynthia Leitich Smith to discuss her latest works.
Episode: S2023 E17 | 43:36
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS Books Programming 2024
  • Library of Congress National Book Festival 2023
  • Library of Congress National Book Festival 2022
  • PBS Books Season 2021
  • PBS Books Season 2018
  • PBS Books Season 2017
  • PBS Books Season 2016
  • PBS Books Season 2015
  • PBS Books Season 2014
Watch 32:28
PBS Books
Author Talk with ReShonda Tate
Bestselling author ReShonda Tate discusses her new novel "The Queen of Sugar Hill".
Episode: S2024 E6 | 32:28
Watch 13:39
PBS Books
Author Talk with Tracy Subisak
PBS Books chats with author and illustrator Tracy Subisak about her book "Sorry, Snail".
Episode: S2024 E5 | 13:39
Watch 42:18
PBS Books
Author Talk with Cheryl Wills
PBS Books sits down with author and journalist Cheryl Wills to discuss her new book.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 42:18
Watch 49:15
PBS Books
Filmmaker Talk with Julianna Brannum - The American Buffalo
PBS Books hosts a conversation with award-winning filmmaker Julianna Brannum.
Episode: S2023 E18 | 49:15
Watch 51:45
PBS Books
Filmmaker Talk with Jennifer Johns and Arigon Starr
Sit down with indigenous filmmaker Jennifer Johns and musician/artist Arigon Starr.
Episode: S2023 E19 | 51:45
Watch 54:32
PBS Books
Author Talk with Ben Goldfarb
PBS Books talks with Award-winning Journalist and Author Ben Goldfarb.
Episode: S2023 E20 | 54:32
Watch 43:36
PBS Books
Author Talk Cynthia Leitich Smith
PBS Books sits down with author Cynthia Leitich Smith to discuss her latest works.
Episode: S2023 E17 | 43:36
Watch 56:49
PBS Books
Author Talk with Tiya Miles
PBS Books hosts author Tiya Miles to discuss her latest book "Wild Girls".
Episode: S2023 E15 | 56:49
Watch 59:46
PBS Books
Filmmaker Talk with Dayton Duncan - The American Buffalo
PBS Books hosts a conversation with award-winning filmmaker and writer Dayton Duncan.
Episode: S2023 E16 | 59:46
Watch 29:59
PBS Books
Author Talk with Yolanda Renee King
PBS Books sits down with Author Yolanda Renee King and Illustrator Nicole Tadgell.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 29:59