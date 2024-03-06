Author Talk with Lisa Selin Davis

Extras
Watch the extended interview of "Finding Margaret Fuller" author Allison Pataki.
Our hosts are joined by Allison Pataki to discuss her novel "Finding Margaret Fuller".
Bestselling author ReShonda Tate discusses her new novel "The Queen of Sugar Hill".
PBS Books chats with author and illustrator Tracy Subisak about her book "Sorry, Snail".
Our hosts discuss the work of author, scholar, and filmmaker Henry Louis Gates Jr.
PBS Books sits down with author and journalist Cheryl Wills to discuss her new book.
PBS Books hosts a conversation with award-winning filmmaker Julianna Brannum.
Sit down with indigenous filmmaker Jennifer Johns and musician/artist Arigon Starr.
PBS Books talks with Award-winning Journalist and Author Ben Goldfarb.
PBS Books sits down with author Cynthia Leitich Smith to discuss her latest works.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
PBS Books Programming 2024
-
Library of Congress National Book Festival 2023
-
Library of Congress National Book Festival 2022
-
PBS Books Season 2021
-
PBS Books Season 2018
-
PBS Books Season 2017
-
PBS Books Season 2016
-
PBS Books Season 2015
-
PBS Books Season 2014
PBS Books sits down with Author Yolanda Renee King and Illustrator Nicole Tadgell.