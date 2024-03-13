Author Talk with ReShonda Tate

Explore the legacy of one of Hollywood’s icons—Hattie McDaniel—through Tate's historical fiction novel, “The Queen of Sugar Hill.” Discover more about this icon of the silver screen and how the story of her roles on and off the screen still resonates today. With no shortage of triumphs, tragedies, severe setbacks, and controversy; ReShonda Tate brings the powerful story of Hattie McDaniel to life.