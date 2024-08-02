100 WVIA Way
PBS Books

"The Heavens & Earth Grocery Store" by James McBride - Library of Congress National Book Festival

Season 2024 Episode 13 | 30m 45s

Heather-Marie Montilla is joined by author James McBride to discuss his latest book “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” as the 2024 Library of Congress National Book Festival author featured this week by PBS Books. Bringing his masterly storytelling skills and his deep faith in humanity to his book, McBride shows us that even in dark times, it is love and community—heaven and earth—that sustain us

Aired: 07/31/24
Watch 36:19
PBS Books
"the year of the buttered cat" by Susan & Lexi Haas
Authors Susan & Lexi Haas discuss their novel "the year of the buttered cat".
Episode: S2024 E12 | 36:19
Watch 28:32
PBS Books
"Goodnight Thoughts" by Max Greenfield
Join PBS Books for the Library of Congress National Book Festival featuring author Max Greenfield.
Episode: S2024 E11 | 28:32
Watch 29:23
PBS Books
"The House on Mango Street" by Sandra Cisneros
Join PBS Books during the Library of Congress National Book Festival with author Sandra Cisneros.
Episode: S2024 E10 | 29:23
Watch 36:55
PBS Books
“Memory Piece” Author Talk with Lisa Ko
PBS Books chats with bestselling author, Lisa Ko, about her highly anticipated novel "Memory Piece".
Episode: S2024 E9 | 36:55
Watch 40:34
PBS Books
“You Are Here” Author Talk with Ada Limón
PBS Books celebrates Poetry Month and Earth Month with Ada Limón, the 24th Poet Laurette of the USA.
Episode: S2024 E8 | 40:34
Watch 1:15:28
PBS Books
The Wright Conversations with Poet Nikki Giovanni
The Wright Museum presents a conversation with legendary poet Nikki Giovanni.
Episode: S2024 E7 | 1:15:28
Watch 32:28
PBS Books
Author Talk with ReShonda Tate
Bestselling author ReShonda Tate discusses her new novel "The Queen of Sugar Hill".
Episode: S2024 E6 | 32:28
Watch 13:39
PBS Books
Author Talk with Tracy Subisak
PBS Books chats with author and illustrator Tracy Subisak about her book "Sorry, Snail".
Episode: S2024 E5 | 13:39
Watch 48:26
PBS Books
Author Talk with Lisa Selin Davis
PBS Books sits down with author Lisa Selin Davis to discuss her book "Housewife".
Episode: S2024 E4 | 48:26
Watch 42:18
PBS Books
Author Talk with Cheryl Wills
PBS Books sits down with author and journalist Cheryl Wills to discuss her new book.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 42:18