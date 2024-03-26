Beverly Bowers Jennings

Extras
Holly and author Chanel Cleeton sit down to discuss Chanel’s book, The Cuban Heiress.
Mashama Bailey and John O. Morisano discuss their book, Black, White, and the Grey.
Former news reporter and anchor John Pruitt discusses his novel, Tell It True.
Sandra Gutierrez discusses her book, The New Southern-Latino Table.
Kristy Woodson Harvey discusses her novel, The Summer of Songbirds.
Award-winning author Sanjena Sathian discussed her debut novel, Gold Diggers.
Debut author Robert Gwaltney discusses his novel, The Cicada Tree.
Joshua Parks discusses his collaborative book, The Green Book of South Carolina.
Margaret Verble discusses her novel When Two Feathers Fell From the Sky.
Holly Jackson is with Leslie Hooton discussing her book, After Everyone Else.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
By the River with Holly Jackson Season 3
-
By the River with Holly Jackson Season 2
-
By the River with Holly Jackson Season 1
Authors Debbie Taussig-Boehner & Lauren Houseman discuss their book.
Librarian and author Terah Harris sits down to discuss her book, One Summer in Savannah.
Holly and author Chanel Cleeton sit down to discuss Chanel’s book, The Cuban Heiress.
Michael Dewitt, Jr. sits down to discuss his book, Wicked Hampton County.
Author Susan Zurenda sits down to discuss her book, The Girl from the Rose Motel.
Baseball fan lover and author Jesse Cole discusses his book, Fans First.
Former news reporter and anchor John Pruitt discusses his novel, Tell It True.
Kristy Woodson Harvey discusses her novel, The Summer of Songbirds.
Debut author Robert Gwaltney discusses his novel, The Cicada Tree.
Margaret Verble discusses her novel When Two Feathers Fell From the Sky.