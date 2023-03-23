100 WVIA Way
By the River with Holly Jackson

Katherine Reay

Season 2 Episode 210 | 26m 46s

Holly Jackson is by the river with Katherine Reay discussing her novel, A Shadow In Moscow. Katherine discusses her use of strong female narratives in her writing and the importance of including them in historical fiction. She shares how she used a childhood trip to Russia as an inspiration for the setting of the book and the significant amount of research that is required for historical fiction.

Aired: 04/02/23 | Expires: 08/03/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
