Biggest Bird/Drum di Drum

Sally and Nick are pretending to be birds, because it's fun to fly! But not all birds can fly, says the Cat. His friend Os the ostrich can't fly, but he can do oh so many other things! Off to Savannah Saloo! / Nick and Sally are trying to make some music, but they need drums. What about the drums in your ears? asks the Cat. By shrinking down super small, they go inside Thing One's ear to explore.