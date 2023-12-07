Reindeer Games/Along Came a Spider

Extras
Nick and Sally find the right combination of soil and water, to make the flower sing.
Sally and Nick take notes as they experiment!
Sally discovers that two water toys weigh the same, even though they are different sizes.
¡Sally y Nick toman notas mientras experimentan!
¡Cuando se mezclan líquidos de colores, se crean nuevos colores!
Sally y Nick averiguan cómo mantener una balanza en equilibrio.
Thing 1 and Thing 2 demonstrate that mixing colored liquid creates new colors!
La combinación correcta de suelo y agua hará que la flor cante.
Sally descubre que dos juguetes pesan lo mismo, a pesar de que tienen tamaños diferentes.
Sally and Nick figure out how to keep a scale in balance.
¿Puedes caminar sobre una nube? / ¿Un vaso alto y delgado contiene la mayor cantidad?
Nick and Sally try to build a sandcastle. / Sally wants to make a balanced mobile.
Nick y Sally tratan de construir un castillo de arena. / Sally quiere equilibrar un móvil.
Nick and Sally's toy runs out of battery power. /The kids mix up their Father's Day gifts.
Nick can't remember the secret handshake. / The kids learn about how air is matter.
Sally inventa un secreto saludo de manos. / ¿Por qué un coche se mueve más rápidamente?
Can you walk on a cloud? / Does a tall thin glass hold the most juice?
Nick y Sally aprenden a usar la herramienta adecuada. / ¿Cuánto pueden hacer 3 palos?
Nick and Sally learn about using the right tool for the job. / How much can 3 sticks do?
Nick y Sally necesitan mover un gran tronco. /¿Por qué ya no vuela el avión nuevo de Nick?