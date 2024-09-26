American Cancer Society

Extras
Dr. Chavis talks to billionaire Robert Smith about achieving success against the odds.
Dr. Chavis talks to Dr. Topper Carew about success in TV, AI, and space exploration.
Dr. Chavis and Frances Draper discuss the importance of the black press in America.
Dr. Chavis and actress Phylicia Rashad discuss her career and the importance of the arts.
Hip Hop star T.I. discusses the importance of the arts on the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.
Dr. Chavis and Hip-Hop MC Monie Love discuss her career and Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary.
CEO of Trust Marketing Howard Robertson discusses the state of Black media ownership.
Phyllis Dickerson, CEO African American Mayors Association, on challenges for city mayors.
Dr. Chavis talks to financial guru and billionaire Soohyung Kim about financial success.
Berrisford Boothe and Klaire Scarborough on their book about artists during the pandemic.
Dr. Chavis talks to Terrence Hayes, the VA’s Deputy Assistant Secretary, Public Affairs.
Dr. Chavis discusses the rise in anti-Semitism with expert attorney Gabriel Groisman.
Dr. Chavis talks to Dana W. White, Senior Managing Director at Ankura Consulting.
Dr. Chavis talks to Janice L. Mathis Esq. with the National Council of Negro Women.
The daughter of singer James Brown, shares insights about her famous father.
Dr. Chavis sits with civil rights icon, diplomat and former mayor of Atlanta, Andrew Young
Dr. Chavis talks with professor and retired police captain Sonia Y. Wiggins Pruitt.
Dr. Chavis talks with civic leader and lawyer Nicole Elam.
