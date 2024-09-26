100 WVIA Way
The Chavis Chronicles

American Cancer Society

Season 5 Episode 503 | 26m 46s

Dr. Chavis interviews American Cancer Society researchers, Dr. Alpa Patel and Dr. Lauren McCullough about their groundbreaking health disparities study, VOICES of Black Women, described as the largest-ever study of cancer risk and outcomes in Black women in the United States. The groundbreaking study will focus on lived experiences to address health disparities for the next generation.

Aired: 10/03/24 | Expires: 10/03/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
