Lester Munson

Extras
Dr. Chavis talks with the founder and CEO of Operation Hope, John Hope Bryant.
Dr. Chavis talks with the COO at the Atlanta Voice and the newest Miss Black America.
Dr. Chavis talks to Rawle Andrews Jr. of the American Psychiatric Association Foundation
Dr. Chavis talks with United Negro College Fund and civic leader Milton H. Jones, Jr.
Dr. Chavis talks to Dr. Topper Carew about success in TV, AI, and space exploration.
Dr. Chavis talks with politician and civic leader Inga Willis and developer Craig Spates.
Dr. Chavis and Frances Draper discuss the importance of the black press in America.
Dr. Chavis and actress Phylicia Rashad discuss her career and the importance of the arts.
Hip Hop star T.I. discusses the importance of the arts on the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.
Dr. Chavis talks to billionaire Robert Smith about achieving success against the odds.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
The Chavis Chronicles Season 4
-
The Chavis Chronicles Season 3
-
The Chavis Chronicles Season 2
Berrisford Boothe and Klaire Scarborough on their book about artists during the pandemic.
Phyllis Dickerson, CEO African American Mayors Association, on challenges for city mayors.
Karen Boykin-Towns, NAACP Board of Directors, discusses championing social justice issues.
Marcia Fudge, Secretary Housing and Urban Development, discusses home ownership.
Dr. Chavis talks to Dr. Topper Carew about success in TV, AI, and space exploration.
Dr. Chavis talks to financial guru and billionaire Soohyung Kim about financial success.
The daughter of singer James Brown, shares insights about her famous father.
Dr. Chavis and Frances Draper discuss the importance of the black press in America.
Dr. Chavis sits with civil rights icon, diplomat and former mayor of Atlanta, Andrew Young
Dr. Chavis talks with professor and retired police captain Sonia Y. Wiggins Pruitt.