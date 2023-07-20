100 WVIA Way
The Chavis Chronicles

Melinda Hightower

Season 3 Episode 304 | 27m 38s

Melinda Hightower, head of Multicultural Investors Strategic Client Segment for UBS Global Wealth Management talks about the bank’s new initiative to attract multicultural investors. Hightower, a long-time banking executive in the U.S. discusses with Dr. Chavis the latest programs at UBS Bank to attract African American, Asian, and Hispanic investors.

Aired: 10/06/22 | Expires: 10/06/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 27:03
The Chavis Chronicles
Robert Smith
Dr. Chavis talks to billionaire Robert Smith about achieving success against the odds.
Episode: S4 E408 | 27:03
Watch 27:18
The Chavis Chronicles
Dr. Topper Carew
Dr. Chavis talks to Dr. Topper Carew about success in TV, AI, and space exploration.
Episode: S4 E409 | 27:18
Watch 26:24
The Chavis Chronicles
Rev. Dr. Frances Draper
Dr. Chavis and Frances Draper discuss the importance of the black press in America.
Episode: S4 E410 | 26:24
Watch 26:34
The Chavis Chronicles
Phylicia Rashad
Dr. Chavis and actress Phylicia Rashad discuss her career and the importance of the arts.
Episode: S4 E412 | 26:34
Watch 26:02
The Chavis Chronicles
T.I.
Hip Hop star T.I. discusses the importance of the arts on the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.
Episode: S4 E411 | 26:02
Watch 25:45
The Chavis Chronicles
Monie Love
Dr. Chavis and Hip-Hop MC Monie Love discuss her career and Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary.
Episode: S4 E413 | 25:45
Watch 25:55
The Chavis Chronicles
Howard Robertson
CEO of Trust Marketing Howard Robertson discusses the state of Black media ownership.
Episode: S4 E407 | 25:55
Watch 26:02
The Chavis Chronicles
The Rich Legacy of Black Mayors
Phyllis Dickerson, CEO African American Mayors Association, on challenges for city mayors.
Episode: S4 E406 | 26:02
Watch 26:18
The Chavis Chronicles
A Self-Made Billionaire
Dr. Chavis talks to financial guru and billionaire Soohyung Kim about financial success.
Episode: S4 E404 | 26:18
Watch 27:29
The Chavis Chronicles
The Art Born from Covid-19
Berrisford Boothe and Klaire Scarborough on their book about artists during the pandemic.
Episode: S4 E405 | 27:29
