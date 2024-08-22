BY BREAD ALONE

There’s bread and the bread of Altamura, a small city in Puglia famous for ‘the best bread on earth.’ Heading to the bakery, Panificio de Gesu, I find out it’s true. Mountain-shaped loaves, made from 90-year-old starter; baked fresh all day long are the best on earth. We make some yummy sandwiches from this bread and a loaf from my hometown to showcase the role of healthy breads in our diet.