Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire

Call it tomato sauce or gravy, why is this dish so important to the Italian culture?
Christina meets a former New York police officer who has landed in a small town in Italy
Christina cooks with an instinctive chef who to creates luscious meals for each customer.
Eating like an Italian is holding a deep respect for food and tradition.
In a home kitchen in Tuscany, Christina creates a luscious meal with her friend Sandro.
Christina meets a chef who adapts Italian dishes to be healthier and kinder to the planet.
What is Italy doing for sustainability?
How can we manage stress when stress is a part of life? Italians have a clue.
Choosing more plant and less animal food intake is our best shot at making a difference.
Can kale save the planet? What is green living and why should we live that way?
