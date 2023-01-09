Let's Stop Sugarcoating the Truth

Ever notice all the ads for diabetes medicine? Do you think it’s as scary as I do? It’s become a dark cloud over all of us. But does it have to be? Not if we cook to prevent and manage it. We can do that? We sure can, and I’ll show you how as we go back to the cutting board, today on Christina Cooks. Recipes include Daikon-Shiitake Consommé, Sweet Nishime Squash and Spiced Pecan Baked Apples.