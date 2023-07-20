The Macroterranean Way

Chef Christina Pirello has spent her career straddling worlds: Mediterranean eating and macrobiotics with a bit of Chinese Medicine. Both focus on great food and wellness and the marriage of the two is a delicious and unique way to nourish ourselves. Recipes include crostini with black kale & agrodolce shallots, orecchiette with cauliflower, pine nuts & raisins, and fregola salad with zucchini.