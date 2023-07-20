The Tomato

Extras
Call it tomato sauce or gravy, why is this dish so important to the Italian culture?
Christina travels to an ancient town in Tuscany that has produced chestnuts for centuries.
Christina meets a former New York police officer who has landed in a small town in Italy
Christina cooks with an instinctive chef who to creates luscious meals for each customer.
Eating like an Italian is holding a deep respect for food and tradition.
In a home kitchen in Tuscany, Christina creates a luscious meal with her friend Sandro.
Christina meets a chef who adapts Italian dishes to be healthier and kinder to the planet.
What is Italy doing for sustainability?
How can we manage stress when stress is a part of life? Italians have a clue.
Choosing more plant and less animal food intake is our best shot at making a difference.
Can kale save the planet? What is green living and why should we live that way?
How can we adapt our lifestyles to step a little lighter on our planet?