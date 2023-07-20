The tomato…or love apple, pomme d’amour, pomodoro. No matter how you slice it, this fruit is one hot babe. A great source of nutrients like Vitamin C and lycopene, the Lycopersicon Esculentum is as sexy as it is delicious. Giving love to love apples. Recipes include Corn and Tomato Soup, Pasta alla Norma and Tomatoes Stuffed with Couscous.