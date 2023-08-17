100 WVIA Way
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board

Zero Waste

Season 5 Episode 503 | 26m 46s

Being aware of the impact of our choices on pollution, we can adapt our lifestyles to step a little lighter on our planet. Simple things like shopping in local farm markets to avoiding using plastic to reducing food waste and composting food scraps all contribute to becoming a zero waste society.

Aired: 08/31/23 | Expires: 11/13/23
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Sunday Gravy
Call it tomato sauce or gravy, why is this dish so important to the Italian culture?
Episode: S5 E511 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire
Christina travels to an ancient town in Tuscany that has produced chestnuts for centuries.
Episode: S5 E513 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Life in the Slow Lane
Christina meets a former New York police officer who has landed in a small town in Italy
Episode: S5 E512 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Compassionate Cooking
Christina cooks with an instinctive chef who to creates luscious meals for each customer.
Episode: S5 E508 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Eat Like an Italian
Eating like an Italian is holding a deep respect for food and tradition.
Episode: S5 E510 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Dinner with Sandro
In a home kitchen in Tuscany, Christina creates a luscious meal with her friend Sandro.
Episode: S5 E505 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Conscious Eating
Christina meets a chef who adapts Italian dishes to be healthier and kinder to the planet.
Episode: S5 E509 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Sustainability, Italian Style
What is Italy doing for sustainability?
Episode: S5 E507 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Type Meh
How can we manage stress when stress is a part of life? Italians have a clue.
Episode: S5 E506 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Christina Cooks: Back to the Cutting Board
Cuz There Is No Planet B, Cuz
Choosing more plant and less animal food intake is our best shot at making a difference.
Episode: S5 E501 | 26:46
