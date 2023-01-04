100 WVIA Way
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television

Hearty Stews

Season 6 Episode 618 | 26m 16s

We travel to Morocco to learn Moroccan Beef, Tomato and Chickpea Stew, traditionally served during Ramadan as a way to break the fast. Back at Milk Street, Christopher Kimball demonstrates how to make the dish and Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark makes Miso Soup with Shiitake Mushrooms and Poached Eggs. To finish, Milk Street Cook Rayna Jhaveri prepares Dal Tarka, the ubiquitous Indian lentil dish.

Aired: 09/09/22
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
