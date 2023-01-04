Hearty Stews

We travel to Morocco to learn Moroccan Beef, Tomato and Chickpea Stew, traditionally served during Ramadan as a way to break the fast. Back at Milk Street, Christopher Kimball demonstrates how to make the dish and Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark makes Miso Soup with Shiitake Mushrooms and Poached Eggs. To finish, Milk Street Cook Rayna Jhaveri prepares Dal Tarka, the ubiquitous Indian lentil dish.