Doggy Air Rangers/My Hero, Hero

Aunt Violet the Pilot has brought a special airplane-shaped kite to fly. Clifford and his doggy friends take the kite out to play with Bailey's stuffed toy, Jellybean, as the pilot. Clifford gets a little carried away and the kite (and Jellybean) get blown out of reach! / Pablo's dog Hero wants to be a real hero like his friend, Clifford. He just can't seem to get any "heroic deeds" done right!