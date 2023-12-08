100 WVIA Way
Cook's Country

Never Enough Chocolate

Season 13 Episode 1312 | 24m 23s

Test cook Christie Morrison and host Bridget Lancaster make the ultimate Triple-Chocolate Sticky Buns. Next, tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges host Julia Collin Davison to a tasting of milk chocolate. Finally, test cook Morgan Bolling reveals the secret to Thin and Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Aired: 09/11/20
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
