Tacos Two Ways

San Diego Fish Tacos, Crispy Fried Shrimp; a visit to San Diego; tasting tortilla chips.
Texas-Style Smoked Beef Ribs, Easy Blueberry Cobbler; a visit to El Paso, TX; Charcoal.
Jamaican Oxtail, Jamaican Rice and Peas; review of countertop compost bins.
Sisig, Soy Sauce Chicken Wings; a visit to Oakland, CA; Knorr’s Liquid Seasoning.
Butter and Lard Biscuits, Mimosa Fried Chicken; a visit to Asheville, NC; food processors.
Grilled Bone-In Leg of Lamb, La Viña-Style Cheesecake; review of spray mops.
Guanimes con Bacalao, Piña Coladas; a visit to Puerto Rico; all about Salt Cod.
Smoked Citrus Chicken, Really Good Key Lime Pie; the origins of Key Lime Pie.
Tuna and Salmon Teriyaki Poke, Malasadas; all about freeze-dried backpacking meals.
Pork Chops with Milk Gravy, Pimento Mac and Cheese; disposable utensils; jarred peppers.
New Mexican Turnovers with Green Chile, Southwestern Tomato & Corn Salad; a visit to NM.
Diner-Style Patty Melts, Ultimate Extra-Crunchy Onion Rings; review of coffee makers.
Mana’eesh Za’atar and Baba Ghanoush, Roasted Beets with Lemon-Tahini Dressing; eggplant.
Trout Amandine, Lentilles du Puy with Spinach; bench scrapers; freshwater fish.