Let's Make an AI that Destroys Video Games (LAB) #13

Our game is called TrashBlaster, and it’s like Asteroids but with trash in the ocean, and instead of a spaceship John Green Bot is wielding a laser. We'll use machine learning techniques such as an evolutionary neural network alongside a carefully crafted fitness function to create an unstoppable AI. Follow along: https://colab.research.google.com/drive/1uYXTDeBbPeuJfM1teufZ9nUaiRIN9nHW