Make an AI sound like a YouTuber (LAB) #8

We're going to code a program that takes a one word prompt and then completes the sentence that sounds like something John Green would say. We’re going to collect transcription files from Vlogbrothers episodes, do some preprocessing, then set up a recurrent neural network (RNN), train our model, and test it! Follow along: https://colab.research.google.com/drive/1f8ik5kSPEvDCcM7R_-Wb3AjifizVEsHD