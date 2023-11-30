Chipmonkey / Loch Ness Monkey

When a stash of acorns goes missing, Jumpy Squirrel thinks a curious monkey is the culprit. George goes on a mission to uncover the nut thief, but it’s not until they join forces that they solve the mystery. / When George visits the Man with the Yellow Hat’s Uncle Tam in Scotland, he's curious about the legend of the Loch Ness Monster. George sets out on to snap a picture of the beast.