100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Curious George

School of Dance/Curious George Sounds Off

Season 6 Episode 1 | 23m 32s

Little monkeys love to dance, which is why George can't wait for Allie's dance party. When Bill announces he's leaving town because he doesn't know how to dance the box step, George creates a footsteps dance step map to help./After spending a night in the chicken coop, George discovers that the chickens aren't sleeping and are too tired to lay eggs. The noisy alley is the culprit.

Aired: 02/19/12 | Expires: 04/19/24
Extras
Watch 26:53
Curious George
Curious George On Time/Curious George's Bunny Hunt
George explores the inside of a BIG library clock./George helps return escaped bunnies.
Episode: S1 E5 | 26:53
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Hot Dog!/George and the Beat
George helps Hundley cool off at the beach./George volunteers to be a drummer at a party!
Episode: S13 E14 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Sloth/Saved by the Bells
George is fascinated by a baby sloth./Gnocchi loses her new bell and George helps find it.
Episode: S15 E15 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
George and the Rain/George's Pigeon Predicament
George learns how important rain is./George discovers a baby bird at the park!
Episode: S15 E14 | 23:33
Watch 1:25:45
Curious George
Curious George 6: Go West, Go Wild
George and Ted travel to cousin Ginny’s farm for a relaxing outdoor weekend.
Special: 1:25:45
Watch 1:26:35
Curious George
Curious George 5: Royal Monkey
In a case of mistaken identity, George is accidentally swapped with a Royal Monkey.
Special: 1:26:35
Watch 56:26
Curious George
Curious George Swings into Spring
It's springtime! And a little monkey has a big case of spring fever.
Special: 56:26
Watch 1:53
Curious George
Gung Hay Fat Choy! Happy Chinese New Year!
Lily shows Marco and George how her family celebrates Chinese New Year.
Clip: S9 E5 | 1:53
Watch 1:37
Curious George
The Snowiest and Coldest Day
It's the coldest and snowiest day in winter. Jumpy tries to figure out how to stay warm.
Clip: S6 E9 | 1:37
Watch 56:54
Curious George
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
Curious George and The Man with the Yellow Hat can't decide what gift to give each other.
Special: 56:54
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Curious George Season 15
  • Curious George Season 14
  • Curious George Season 13
  • Curious George Season 12
  • Curious George Season 11
  • Curious George Season 10
  • Curious George Season 9
  • Curious George Season 8
  • Curious George Season 7
  • Curious George Season 6
  • Curious George Season 5
  • Curious George Season 4
  • Curious George Season 3
  • Curious George Season 2
  • Curious George Season 1
Watch 26:53
Curious George
Curious George On Time/Curious George's Bunny Hunt
George explores the inside of a BIG library clock./George helps return escaped bunnies.
Episode: S1 E5 | 26:53
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Swimspiration/Museum of George
George and friends have a swimming race./George turns the apartment into a museum.
Episode: S13 E15 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Hot Dog!/George and the Beat
George helps Hundley cool off at the beach./George volunteers to be a drummer at a party!
Episode: S13 E14 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Prints of a Monkey/Lobby Sale
George discovers his own fingerprints./George is inspired to host his own rummage sale!
Episode: S13 E13 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Sloth/Saved by the Bells
George is fascinated by a baby sloth./Gnocchi loses her new bell and George helps find it.
Episode: S15 E15 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
George and the Rain/George's Pigeon Predicament
George learns how important rain is./George discovers a baby bird at the park!
Episode: S15 E14 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Monkey Mechanic/Seahorses and Wee Horses
George learns all about being a mechanic./ George tries to find seahorses on land!
Episode: S15 E11 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
George Bowls a Hole In One/Virtuoso George
George, Steve, and Betsy create a new game./ George gets a special delivery... a piano!
Episode: S15 E12 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Sneaky Shadow/Peddlers
George learns all about his shadow./George celebrates Founders Day in the country.
Episode: S15 E9 | 23:33
Watch 23:33
Curious George
Chef Rides a Bike/Face Painting
George teaches Chef Pisghetti how to ride a bike./ George makes a portrait for his friend.
Episode: S15 E10 | 23:33