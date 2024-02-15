Curious Hong Kong: Culture & Traditions

How did Hong Kong get its name? What is so junky about a junk boat? We get curious about the Big Buddha, the Po Lin Monastery, and the Wisdom Path on Lantau Island. Then, we head to the Kung Wo Tofu Factory to learn a centuries-old tofu-making technique. Christine also takes you inside a Tin Hau Temple, the Man Mo Temple, and a traditional Qipao dress-making shop.