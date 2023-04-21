A Whale of A Tale

A trip to R-Fair City nearly turns into a monster mash when Hacker abducts Glowla, a beautiful cyberlady who radiates pure energy. Hacker is able to snatch Glowla by reprogramming her trick whale, Snout. As a result, Snout goes on a rampage. Digit and the kids must find Glowla and stop Snout before he totally destroys R-Fair City.