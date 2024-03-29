Crystal Clear

When Digit's systems go wonky, Motherboard sends him to the caves that house the Synchronizer. But before he can be put back in sync, he gets a glitch and tosses his crystal synchrometer into a tunnel and then flies off the wrong way down into a deep, dark chasm. Jackie, Matt and Inez team up to find the synchrometer and to find Digit. To thwart their plans, Hacker steals the Synchronizer.