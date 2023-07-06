Going Solar

A televised skate-off will decide ultimate naming rights for the new Radopolis skate park. Will it be named after Slider, the ace skateboarder of Cyberspace, or The Hacker, the vainest villain in the virtual universe? When the power mysteriously goes out at the skate park, the CyberSquad and Digit must find a way to turn it back on before the nighttime skateboarding extravaganza.