Gone with the Fog

The CyberSquad is in Gollywood making a movie when Glittertown's top designer, hairdresser and make-up artist go missing in a dense fog. Turns out Hacker is responsible. Cyberspace's favorite weathercaster Stormy Gale (Janice Huff) helps the kids discover how to make fog, but to pull off a daring rescue, the kids have to find the elusive dew point at the Northern Frontier on their own.