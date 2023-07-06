100 WVIA Way
Cyberchase

Gone with the Fog

Season 7 Episode 1 | 23m 00s

The CyberSquad is in Gollywood making a movie when Glittertown's top designer, hairdresser and make-up artist go missing in a dense fog. Turns out Hacker is responsible. Cyberspace's favorite weathercaster Stormy Gale (Janice Huff) helps the kids discover how to make fog, but to pull off a daring rescue, the kids have to find the elusive dew point at the Northern Frontier on their own.

Aired: 04/19/09 | Expires: 10/06/23
Watch 25:55
Cyberchase
Buen Clima o no, Parte 2
Hacker está calentando Stellandia. ¿Puede el CyberSquad detenerlo?
Episode: S14 E4 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Cyberchase
Árboles, por favor
Inez y su hermana tienen ideas muy diferentes sobre cómo arreglar el patio de su edificio.
Episode: S14 E2 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Cyberchase
Trees, Please
Inez and her sister have very different ideas on how fix up their building’s courtyard.
Episode: S14 E2 | 25:55
Watch 26:00
Cyberchase
The Heat Beneath Your Feet
The CyberSquad head to Dancing Water Springs to watch a super geyser!
Episode: S15 E8 | 26:00
Watch 27:00
Cyberchase
A Fungus Among Us
Hacker steals a cybersite’s precious fungi, while a new critter steals his heart!
Episode: S15 E6 | 27:00
Watch 26:25
Cyberchase
The Kite-Flying Showdown
Digit takes on Hacker in a high-flying adventure to protect Big Dune beach!
Episode: S15 E7 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cyberchase
A Berry Special Mother's Day
Meet Matt's family and journey through Sportagonia for a Mother's Day to remember.
Episode: S15 E3 | 26:25
Watch 27:00
Cyberchase
The Domino Dilemma
The CyberSquad investigates a noisy problem in Botsberg. Can they quiet things down?
Episode: S15 E5 | 27:00
Watch 26:20
Cyberchase
Hacker's Birthday Bash
Buzz plans the perfect birthday party for Hacker, but not so much for the environment.
Episode: S15 E4 | 26:20
Watch 26:25
Cyberchase
Cyberdillos in the Outfield
Something’s causing chaos in Dingerville & Inez must share her bedroom with her sister.
Episode: S15 E2 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cyberchase
If You Can't Stand the Heat
It's too hot in Factoria. Can the CyberSquad help beat the heat and save the flower show?
Episode: S15 E1 | 26:25
Watch 49:01
Cyberchase
Weather or Not
A green haze is heating up Stellandia. Can the CyberSquad and Bernice find the source?
Episode: S14 E6 | 49:01
Watch 25:55
Cyberchase
