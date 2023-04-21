A Seedy Business

The citizens of Factoria have been put back to work at a toy factory where they get free meals. The problem? The benefactor is none other than Hacker, and the meals all come from vending machines. The CyberSquad and their new friend Zoreen suspect Hacker is up to no good. To get the Factorians out of Hacker's clutches, the CyberSquad must show them how to grow their own food.