The Fairy Borg Father

Delete is having a bad day. Hacker yelled at him and Buzz made fun of him. Delete discovers he has a Fairy Borg Father named Zanko, who appears and grants him nine wishes. Chaos ensues from Delete’s wacky wishes, and the CyberSquad is called in. When Zanko & Matt end up stuck on a ledge inside hazardous Statico Chasm, Inez and Jackie must ‘refine & optimize’ the Bunny-Copter to rescue them.