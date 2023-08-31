100 WVIA Way
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

Calm at the Clock Factory/Calm for Storytime

Season 1 Episode 27 | 26m 10s

Daniel and his friends are visiting Dad Tiger's Clock Factory. Daniel is so excited to show off his dad and the clocks he makes that he is having trouble staying calm. / The children are going to the Neighborhood Library for story time and all the excitement has made them feel a bit silly. Prince Wednesday has a hard time getting calm for the library.

Aired: 09/02/13 | Expires: 10/06/23
Extras
Watch 46:20
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Visits a New Neighborhood (ASL)
Daniel visits his friend Juan Carlos in a new neighborhood.
Special: 46:20
Watch 47:50
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Won't You Be Our Neighbor? (ASL)
A new family is moving into the Neighborhood of Make-Believe!
Special: 47:50
Watch 2:00
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Trolley Tunes: Ride Along So Quietly
After a long day, Daniel and the kids sing a quiet lullaby for Baby Margaret.
Clip: S50 E1 | 2:00
Watch 2:02
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Trolley Tunes: Ride Along to School
Ride along to school with Daniel, Katerina, Prince Wednesday and O the Owl!
Clip: S50 E1 | 2:02
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Max Ask to Play/Daniel Plays at the Music Shop
Daniel and Max learn how to ask./O the Owl is worried about joining his friends.
Episode: S6 E17 | 26:10
Watch 0:56
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Captain Chrissie Sails Across the Sea
Daniel imagines that he and his friends are sailing on a big ship in the ocean.
Clip: S6 E6 | 0:56
Watch 1:54
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Chrissie Can't Climb Aboard the Ship
It's unfair when Chrissie can't climb to the top of a play structure at the playground.
Clip: S6 E6 | 1:54
Watch 2:46
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
It's Time to do Something Else
Daniel and Prince Wednesday stop looking at a book because it's time for snack.
Clip: S6 E7 | 2:46
Watch 1:04
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
"I Can Stop When It's Time to do Something Else" Song
A song about stopping what you're doing when it's time to do something else.
Clip: S6 E7 | 1:04
Watch 2:44
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Miss Elaina Needs a Bandage
Miss Elaina gets a scratch on her hand and needs a bandage.
Clip: S6 E6 | 2:44
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 50
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 6
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 5
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 4
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 3
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 2
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 1
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Pizza Day at School/Daniel and Jodi Like Different Things
Daniel learns friends like different things./Jodi learns others like to play differently.
Episode: S6 E13 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel’s Surprising Day/Daniel Makes a Surprise
Daniel finds many surprises on his walk./Daniel gives his neighbors a surprise!
Episode: S6 E15 | 26:10
Watch 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Visits the Dentist/Daniel’s First Haircut (ASL)
Daniel visits Dr. Plat, his new dentist. / Daniel gets his first haircut.
Episode: S4 E7 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel’s New Babysitter/Daniel Sleeps at the Treehouse (ASL)
Daniel is unsure about a new babysitter. / O the Owl is unsure about a sleepover.
Episode: S6 E1 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Miss Elaina’s Bandage/A Fair Place to Play (ASL)
Miss Elaina wants a bandage that’s just right. / Chrissie and her friends make a ramp.
Episode: S6 E6 | 26:30
Watch 26:44
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Goes to the Hospital (ASL)
Daniel is feeling a little nervous for his first trip to the hospital.
Episode: S5 E9 | 26:44
Watch 26:00
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel’s Substitute Teacher (ASL)
Daniel's class meets a substitute teacher named Mr. Malik and learns different can be fun.
Episode: S5 E5 | 26:00
Watch 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
The Neighborhood Wedding (ASL)
The Neighborhood celebrates Dr. Anna and Baker Aker’s wedding!
Episode: S6 E11 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel’s New Friend Max/A New Friend at the Clock Factory (ASL)
TBD
Episode: S5 E14 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Calm at the Restaurant/Calm at School (ASL)
There are times to be silly and times to be calm.
Episode: S4 E17 | 26:30