O Gives Daniel Space/Daniel and Miss Elaina Bake Pretzels

Daniel visits his friend Juan Carlos in a new neighborhood.
A new family is moving into the Neighborhood of Make-Believe!
Ride along to school with Daniel, Katerina, Prince Wednesday and O the Owl!
After a long day, Daniel and the kids sing a quiet lullaby for Baby Margaret.
Daniel and Max learn how to ask./O the Owl is worried about joining his friends.
Lyric learns about different animals that live in her neighborhood.
Daniel and Katerina stop playing in the snow when it is time to go home.
Daniel and Prince Wednesday stop looking at a book because it's time for snack.
A song about stopping what you're doing when it's time to do something else.
Miss Elaina gets a scratch on her hand and needs a bandage.
Latest Episodes
Daniel finds many surprises on his walk./Daniel gives his neighbors a surprise!
Daniel learns friends like different things./Jodi learns others like to play differently.
Daniel is unsure about a new babysitter. / O the Owl is unsure about a sleepover.
Daniel is feeling a little nervous for his first trip to the hospital.
Daniel's class meets a substitute teacher named Mr. Malik and learns different can be fun.
There are times to be silly and times to be calm.
The Neighborhood celebrates Dr. Anna and Baker Aker’s wedding!
Miss Elaina wants a bandage that’s just right. / Chrissie and her friends make a ramp.
Daniel visits Dr. Plat, his new dentist. / Daniel gets his first haircut.