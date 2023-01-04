100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations

Bill Gates

Season 1 Episode 4 | 26m 30s

David Rubenstein interviews Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Gates reflects about preaching "the gospel of software," getting the largest gift in history ($30 billion from Warren Buffett), his history-making decision to lease - not sell - software to IBM, and how meeting Melinda changed his life.

Aired: 07/13/17 | Expires: 08/11/17
Extras
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Jeff Bezos
David Rubenstein interviews Jeff Bezos.
Episode: S3 E15 | 25:30
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Mark Benioff
David Rubenstein interviews Mark Benioff.
Episode: S3 E14 | 25:30
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Steve Ballmer
David Rubenstein interviews Steve Ballmer
Episode: S3 E13 | 25:30
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
John Rogers
David Rubenstein interviews John Rogers.
Episode: S3 E9 | 25:30
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Jean Liu
David Rubenstein interviews Jean Liu.
Episode: S3 E12 | 25:30
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Ken Griffin
David Rubenstein interviews Ken Griffin.
Episode: S3 E11 | 25:30
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Renee Fleming
David Rubenstein interviews Renee Fleming.
Episode: S3 E10 | 25:30
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Jack Nicklaus
David Rubenstein interviews Jack Nicklaus.
Episode: S3 E8 | 25:30
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Aliko Dangote
David Rubenstein interviews Aliko Dangote.
Episode: S3 E7 | 25:30
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Melinda Gates
David Rubenstein interviews Melinda Gates.
Episode: S3 E6 | 25:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The David Rubenstein Show Peer to Peer Conversations
  • The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
  • The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
  • The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Kristalina Georgieva
Kristalina Georgieva talks about the Fund’s role in ensuring vaccine access.
Episode: S4 E415 | 25:30
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Shouzi Chew
Shouzi Chew talks about government regulation, user safety and how to become a TikTok star
Episode: S4 E414 | 25:30
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Tricia Griffith
Tricia Griffith explains how she went from the head of human resources to CEO.
Episode: S4 E413 | 25:30
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Chris Kempczinski
Chris Kempczinski discusses the pandemic, wages, and what makes their fries taste good.
Episode: S4 E412 | 25:30
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
John Mackey
John Mackey talks about having the company being bought by Amazon.
Episode: S4 E411 | 25:30
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Darren Walker
Darren Walker talks about social justice and equality in the boardroom.
Episode: S4 E410 | 25:30
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Diane von Furstenberg
Diane von Furstenberg talks about resetting her business and brand and speaking her mind.
Episode: S4 E409 | 25:30
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Wynton Marsalis
Wynton Marsalis talks about growing up with racism and who his biggest influencers were.
Episode: S4 E408 | 25:30
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Ruth Porat
Ruth Porat talks about breaking through the glass ceiling on Wall Street.
Episode: S4 E407 | 25:30
Watch 25:30
The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations
Mark Cuban
Mark Cuban talks about building his fortune, his aspirations for the Mavs and investing.
Episode: S4 E406 | 25:30