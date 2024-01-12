100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Deep Look

Backswimmer Insects Drag Prey Into the Upside Down

Season 9 Episode 12 | 3m 57s

They look like little rowboats, cruising belly up below the surface of a pond or gentle stream. But don’t be fooled. Backswimmers are voracious predators, and when it’s time to find a new home they know how to make a dramatic exit.

Aired: 09/29/22
Extras
Watch 3:44
Deep Look
Watch Ferns Get Freaky
Those rows of orange cluster under a fern leaf are spores waiting to be catapulted away.
Episode: S11 E5 | 3:44
Watch 5:16
Deep Look
These Solar-Powered Carnivorous Flatworms Divide and Conquer
These tiny marine flatworms are smaller than a grain of rice but have amazing abilities!
Episode: S11 E4 | 5:16
Watch 3:57
Deep Look
Sharpshooter Insects are Real Wizzes at Whizzing
Sharpshooters have super-propulsive urine using a catapult in their butt.
Episode: S11 E3 | 3:57
Watch 4:36
Deep Look
Watch Spawning Corals Synchronize With the Night Sky
Corals create an underwater "snowstorm" by sending tiny white spheres up the water column.
Episode: S11 E2 | 4:36
Watch 3:58
Deep Look
A Drain Fly’s Happy Place Is Down Your Pipes
Ever wonder how those tiny, jumpy flies got onto your bathroom wall?
Episode: S11 E1 | 3:58
Watch 4:38
Deep Look
Mom, Where Do Baby Jellyfish Come From?
Jellyfish clone themselves by morphing into a stack of squirming jellyfish pancakes.
Episode: S10 E17 | 4:38
Watch 4:28
Deep Look
Dog Ticks Are Changing Their Diet. You’re on the Menu
As temperatures rise, the brown dog tick is more likely to feast on you.
Episode: S10 E16 | 4:28
Watch 5:46
Deep Look
This Weevil Has Puppet Vibes But Drills Like a Power Tool
This fuzzy acorn weevil uses her snout to drill through an acorn's shell.
Episode: S10 E15 | 5:46
Watch 6:41
Deep Look
Varroa Mites Are a Honeybee's 8-Legged Nightmare
Beekeepers and scientists are helping honeybees fight off varroa mites.
Episode: S10 E14 | 6:41
Watch 5:14
Deep Look
Watch Ladybugs Go From Goth to Glam
Ladybugs may be the cutest insects around, but they don't start off that way.
Episode: S10 E13 | 5:14
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Deep Look Season 11
  • Deep Look Season 10
  • Season 9
  • Deep Look Season 8
  • Deep Look Season 7
  • Deep Look Season 6
  • Deep Look Season 5
  • Deep Look Season 4
  • Deep Look Season 3
  • Deep Look Season 2
  • Deep Look Season 1
Watch 3:44
Deep Look
Watch Ferns Get Freaky
Those rows of orange cluster under a fern leaf are spores waiting to be catapulted away.
Episode: S11 E5 | 3:44
Watch 5:16
Deep Look
These Solar-Powered Carnivorous Flatworms Divide and Conquer
These tiny marine flatworms are smaller than a grain of rice but have amazing abilities!
Episode: S11 E4 | 5:16
Watch 3:57
Deep Look
Sharpshooter Insects are Real Wizzes at Whizzing
Sharpshooters have super-propulsive urine using a catapult in their butt.
Episode: S11 E3 | 3:57
Watch 4:36
Deep Look
Watch Spawning Corals Synchronize With the Night Sky
Corals create an underwater "snowstorm" by sending tiny white spheres up the water column.
Episode: S11 E2 | 4:36
Watch 3:58
Deep Look
A Drain Fly’s Happy Place Is Down Your Pipes
Ever wonder how those tiny, jumpy flies got onto your bathroom wall?
Episode: S11 E1 | 3:58
Watch 4:38
Deep Look
Mom, Where Do Baby Jellyfish Come From?
Jellyfish clone themselves by morphing into a stack of squirming jellyfish pancakes.
Episode: S10 E17 | 4:38
Watch 4:28
Deep Look
Dog Ticks Are Changing Their Diet. You’re on the Menu
As temperatures rise, the brown dog tick is more likely to feast on you.
Episode: S10 E16 | 4:28
Watch 5:46
Deep Look
This Weevil Has Puppet Vibes But Drills Like a Power Tool
This fuzzy acorn weevil uses her snout to drill through an acorn's shell.
Episode: S10 E15 | 5:46
Watch 6:41
Deep Look
Varroa Mites Are a Honeybee's 8-Legged Nightmare
Beekeepers and scientists are helping honeybees fight off varroa mites.
Episode: S10 E14 | 6:41
Watch 5:14
Deep Look
Watch Ladybugs Go From Goth to Glam
Ladybugs may be the cutest insects around, but they don't start off that way.
Episode: S10 E13 | 5:14