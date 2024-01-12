100 WVIA Way
Deep Look

These Face Mites Really Grow on You

Season 6 Episode 10 | 3m 27s

Yep, you probably have Demodex mites living on your face. These tiny arachnids feast on sebum, the greasy oil in your pores. But should you be worried about your eight-legged guests?

Aired: 05/20/19
Extras
Watch 3:44
Deep Look
Watch Ferns Get Freaky
Those rows of orange cluster under a fern leaf are spores waiting to be catapulted away.
Episode: S11 E5 | 3:44
Watch 5:16
Deep Look
These Solar-Powered Carnivorous Flatworms Divide and Conquer
These tiny marine flatworms are smaller than a grain of rice but have amazing abilities!
Episode: S11 E4 | 5:16
Watch 3:57
Deep Look
Sharpshooter Insects are Real Wizzes at Whizzing
Sharpshooters have super-propulsive urine using a catapult in their butt.
Episode: S11 E3 | 3:57
Watch 4:36
Deep Look
Watch Spawning Corals Synchronize With the Night Sky
Corals create an underwater "snowstorm" by sending tiny white spheres up the water column.
Episode: S11 E2 | 4:36
Watch 3:58
Deep Look
A Drain Fly’s Happy Place Is Down Your Pipes
Ever wonder how those tiny, jumpy flies got onto your bathroom wall?
Episode: S11 E1 | 3:58
Watch 4:38
Deep Look
Mom, Where Do Baby Jellyfish Come From?
Jellyfish clone themselves by morphing into a stack of squirming jellyfish pancakes.
Episode: S10 E17 | 4:38
Watch 4:28
Deep Look
Dog Ticks Are Changing Their Diet. You’re on the Menu
As temperatures rise, the brown dog tick is more likely to feast on you.
Episode: S10 E16 | 4:28
Watch 5:46
Deep Look
This Weevil Has Puppet Vibes But Drills Like a Power Tool
This fuzzy acorn weevil uses her snout to drill through an acorn's shell.
Episode: S10 E15 | 5:46
Watch 6:41
Deep Look
Varroa Mites Are a Honeybee's 8-Legged Nightmare
Beekeepers and scientists are helping honeybees fight off varroa mites.
Episode: S10 E14 | 6:41
Watch 5:14
Deep Look
Watch Ladybugs Go From Goth to Glam
Ladybugs may be the cutest insects around, but they don't start off that way.
Episode: S10 E13 | 5:14
