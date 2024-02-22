100 WVIA Way
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan

Kevin Kwan

Season 2 Episode 202 | 26m 48s

To Dine For is a celebration of the American dream. From a wealthy Singaporean family, Kevin Kwan attended college in Houston, before he wrote “Crazy Rich Asians” a best-selling novel and hit film with the first all Asian cast in 25 years. Kevin, named one of the most influential people in the world, talks about creativity and his long road to success. At Crustacean, Beverly Hills, CA

Aired: 02/12/20 | Expires: 02/12/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:45
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
LeVar Burton. Actor and Executive Producer.
Actor, director, and television host LeVar Burton,
Episode: S5 E510 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Elizabeth Smart. Founder of the Elizabeth Smart Foundation.
Child safety advocate and passionate activist for children, Elizabeth Smart.
Episode: S5 E509 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Lindsey Vonn. Athlete.
Lindsey Vonn, one of the most decorated and winningest skiers of all time.
Episode: S5 E503 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Reshma Saujani, Founder, Girls Who Code
Reshma Saujani, the first Indian-American woman to run for Congress.
Episode: S5 E504 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Simon Sinek. Author and Speaker
Simon Sinek, a British-American author, eternal optimist and inspirational speaker.
Episode: S5 E502 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Ron Finley. Master Gardener.
Ron Finley, master gardener and Founder of The Ron Finley Project.
Episode: S5 E508 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Bethany Hamilton - Professional Surfer.
Bethany Hamilton, a professional surfer who survived a 2003 shark attack.
Episode: S5 E507 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Chris Voss. FBI Hostage Negotiator.
Former FBI Hostage negotiator and CEO The Black Swan Group, Chris Voss.
Episode: S5 E506 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Robert Reffkin, CEO and Founder, Compass
Robert Reffkin, one of the country’s youngest black billionaires.
Episode: S5 E505 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Fawn Weaver. Founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest
Fawn Weaver, the first African-American woman to lead a major spirits brand.
Episode: S5 E501 | 26:46
