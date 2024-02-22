To Dine For is a celebration of the American dream. Writer/Director of hit movies, “The Sixth Sense” and “Unbreakable”, M. Night Shyamalan's excels at "scaring the living daylights” out of moviegoers, but has had careers highs and dramatic career lows. Night dishes on walking on the creative cutting-edge and what he hopes his legacy is in life and film. At Vetri Cucina, Philadelphia, PA.