100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan

Episode 305

Season 3 Episode 305 | 26m 48s

Mel Robbins is a best-selling author, speaker and TV host. Her career path has taken her from criminal defense attorney to CNN analyst to one of the country’s most sought-after speakers. At her childhood favorite restaurant, Mel shares her hilarious and flawed journey and her everyday advice to live a life with more purpose and courage. At Red Rooster Tavern in North Muskegon, MI.

Aired: 01/13/21 | Expires: 01/13/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:45
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
LeVar Burton. Actor and Executive Producer.
Actor, director, and television host LeVar Burton,
Episode: S5 E510 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Elizabeth Smart. Founder of the Elizabeth Smart Foundation.
Child safety advocate and passionate activist for children, Elizabeth Smart.
Episode: S5 E509 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Lindsey Vonn. Athlete.
Lindsey Vonn, one of the most decorated and winningest skiers of all time.
Episode: S5 E503 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Reshma Saujani, Founder, Girls Who Code
Reshma Saujani, the first Indian-American woman to run for Congress.
Episode: S5 E504 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Simon Sinek. Author and Speaker
Simon Sinek, a British-American author, eternal optimist and inspirational speaker.
Episode: S5 E502 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Ron Finley. Master Gardener.
Ron Finley, master gardener and Founder of The Ron Finley Project.
Episode: S5 E508 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Bethany Hamilton - Professional Surfer.
Bethany Hamilton, a professional surfer who survived a 2003 shark attack.
Episode: S5 E507 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Chris Voss. FBI Hostage Negotiator.
Former FBI Hostage negotiator and CEO The Black Swan Group, Chris Voss.
Episode: S5 E506 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Robert Reffkin, CEO and Founder, Compass
Robert Reffkin, one of the country’s youngest black billionaires.
Episode: S5 E505 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Fawn Weaver. Founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest
Fawn Weaver, the first African-American woman to lead a major spirits brand.
Episode: S5 E501 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • To Dine For with Kate Sullivan Season 6
  • To Dine For with Kate Sullivan Season 5
  • To Dine For with Kate Sullivan Season 4
  • To Dine For with Kate Sullivan Season 3
  • To Dine For with Kate Sullivan Season 2
  • To Dine For with Kate Sullivan Season 1
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Allyson Felix, Olympic Gold Medalist and Co-Founder of Saysh
Olympic Gold medalist and athlete Allyson Felix's story of making something from nothing.
Episode: S6 E601 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin
Famous entrepreneur Richard Branson talks about his success and what motivates him today.
Episode: S6 E602 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Ken Burns, Documentarian
Documentarian Ken Burns talks about expansive career in documentary filmmaking.
Episode: S6 E604 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Bozoma Saint John, Businesswoman and Author
A powerhouse in American business, Bozoma St. John shares her start in Ghana to present.
Episode: S6 E603 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
LeVar Burton. Actor and Executive Producer.
Actor, director, and television host LeVar Burton,
Episode: S5 E510 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Elizabeth Smart. Founder of the Elizabeth Smart Foundation.
Child safety advocate and passionate activist for children, Elizabeth Smart.
Episode: S5 E509 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Lindsey Vonn. Athlete.
Lindsey Vonn, one of the most decorated and winningest skiers of all time.
Episode: S5 E503 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Reshma Saujani, Founder, Girls Who Code
Reshma Saujani, the first Indian-American woman to run for Congress.
Episode: S5 E504 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Simon Sinek. Author and Speaker
Simon Sinek, a British-American author, eternal optimist and inspirational speaker.
Episode: S5 E502 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
To Dine For with Kate Sullivan
Ron Finley. Master Gardener.
Ron Finley, master gardener and Founder of The Ron Finley Project.
Episode: S5 E508 | 26:45