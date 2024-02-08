Carla Cretoxyrhina/Train Trouble

On this underwater excursion, the Pteranodon family meets up with Carla Cretoxyrhina, a young shark who turns out to be much nicer than her reputation suggests. / The speedy dinosaur brothers Oren and Ollie join the kids on a train trip to Troodon Town, but unplanned engine trouble sends Oren and Ollie sprinting the Roundhouse to bring back another engine to save the day!