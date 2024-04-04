Crystal and King Benefit Concert: Part One and Two

When Crystal and the King go for a trip to the Big Pond, they learn that it's being recklessly overfished! They enlist the help of the Pteranodon Family to try to spread the word that if the dinosaurs and pterosaurs aren't more careful, the Big Pond will run out of fish to eat. / The "Don't Overfish the Big Pond" Benefit Concert is underway, and it's a HUGE success!