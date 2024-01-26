Massimo Bottura: Slow Food, Fast Cars, Big Dreams

When we visited with 3-Michelin star Chef Massimo Bottura and his wife Lara Gilmore in Modena, a town in the "slow food, fast cars" region of Emilia Romagna, we had such fun we turned it into two very special episodes. In part 1, we explore Massimo’s rise to fame from his appearance on Netflix’s “Chef’s Table” and the culinary empire he has built in the land of balsamic and Parmigiano Regiano.